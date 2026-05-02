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Satyajit Ray’s Birth Anniversary: 5 Classics that redefined Indian Cinema

On the 105th birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray, we revisit the mastery behind the cult classics that remain the gold standard for Indian cinema.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Pather Panchali

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Golden Globes</p></div>

Credit: Golden Globes

Nayak

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Apur Sansar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDb</p></div>

Credit: IMDb

Shatranj Ke Khilari

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Prime Video</p></div>

Credit: Prime Video

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Agantuk

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 02 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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