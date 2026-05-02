Satyajit Ray’s Birth Anniversary: 5 Classics that redefined Indian Cinema

<p><em>Pather Panchali</em>, the first part of the Apur Sansar trilogy, revolves around the life of a child from a humble background. The movie received great reviews for showcasing how poverty can co-exist with the simple joys associated with childhood. The movie was based on a Bengali novel of the same name and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian films of all time. Widely celebrated as a pinnacle of Indian cinema, the movie continues to be ranked among the greatest films ever made in Indian cinema.</p>.<p><em>Nayak</em> generated significant buzz by pairing Satyajit Ray with "mainstream" icon Uttam Kumar for the first time. The film follows a cinema idol (Kumar) sharing his hidden vulnerabilities with a journalist (Sharmila Tagore) during a day-long train trip.</p>.<p>Apur Sansar is one of the cinematic milestones in Bengali cinema that famously launched Soumitra Chatterjee. By delivering a masterful debut, Chatterjee became a transformative force and a stalwart in the Bengali film industry.</p>.<p>In 1977, Satyajit Ray ventured into Hindi movies with <em>Shatranj Ke Khilari</em>. The movie is celebrated for bringing his meticulous directorial style to a broader linguistic audience while maintaining his signature artistic depth.</p>.<p>Released in 1991, <em>Agantuk</em> (The Stranger) is considered Satyajit Ray's final cinematic outing. The film serves as his final directorial to the world cinema, which was finished just before his demise in 1992.<br></p>