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Satyajit Ray’s rendezvous with aliens

Ray devoured the works of authors such as Arthur C Clarke, Ray Bradbury, John Wyndham and Theodore Sturgeon, motivating him to helm stories involving science and technology.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:28 IST
Entertainment NewsmoviesSatyajit RayTrending

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