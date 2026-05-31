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Savarkar’s concept of Hindutva aimed at world welfare: Actor Sharad Ponkshe

Speaking at an event organised to mark Savarkar’s 143rd birth anniversary, he said the ideologue is not just an individual, but a 'principle'.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:58 IST
Entertainment NewsHindutvaVinayak Damodar Savarkar

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