Savarkar’s concept of Hindutva aimed at world welfare: Actor Sharad Ponkshe

<p>Thane: Actor Sharad Ponkshe on Sunday said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s concept of Hindutva is synonymous with nationalism and is inherently aimed at “world welfare” without causing harm to non-Hindus.</p>.<p>Speaking at an event organised to mark Savarkar’s 143rd birth anniversary, he said the ideologue is not just an individual, but a “principle”.</p>.<p>“He taught people how to live for the country and religion with self-respect and a firm mind. His concept of Hindutva is synonymous with nationalism and is inherently aimed at world welfare without causing harm to non-Hindus,” said the actor.</p>.'One day BJP will confer Bharat Ratna on Godse': Asaduddin Owaisi slams demand for highest civilian award for Savarkar.<p>Elaborating on Savarkar’s philosophical views, Ponkshe noted that Sanatan Dharma is uniquely inclusive.</p>.<p>“This dharma is so beautiful that it completely accommodates even absolute atheists. That is precisely why Hindutva should be viewed as nationalism,” he said.</p>