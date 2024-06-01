'Savi' movie review: Gripping crime drama with sterling performances

Savi (Divya Khosla) is a homemaker settled in England. Her world revolves around her husband and son. Life turns upside down with the arrest of her husband Nakul (Harshavardhan Rane) for the murder of his boss Stefany Fowler. He is sentenced to life. She is steadfast in her belief that Nakul is innocent. She leaves no stone unturned to get him acquitted. Her desperation triggers a transformation and she seeks inspiration from Paul (Anil Kapoor), an ex-convict. She takes the law into her own hands in an exhilarating race against time.