SC to hear plea against Bollywood movie ‘Thank God’ on Nov 1

SC to hear plea against ‘Thank God’ movie on Nov 1

The plea has sought to remove its trailers and posters electronic and social media platforms as they are 'insulting' to God Chitragupta

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 19 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 15:59 ist
Ajay Devgn as Chitragupta in Hindi film 'Thank God'. Credit: YouTube/T-Series

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking a stay on the October 25 release of Ajay Devgn-starrer movie 'Thank God' over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the plea of Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust for hearing on November 1.

Besides seeking a stay on the release of the movie, the plea has also sought a direction that its trailers and posters be removed from electronic and social media platforms like ‘Youtube’ as it allegedly contained “derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues and insulting images, videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta”.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner, said the plea will become infructuous if it is heard after its release on October 25.

“It can be heard later,” the bench said.

Devgn plays ‘God Chitragupta’, who is worshipped by Hindus and for whom people belonging to the ‘Kayastha’ caste have great reverence.

"The religious sentiments of the Petitioner, including other Kayastha people in the country is being harmed/injured and fundamental right is infringed and violated by the Respondents by making and releasing the said movie," the plea said.

The petitioner trust has made Central Board of Film Certification, Indra Kumar, the director of the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar and Devgn as parties.

bollywood
Supreme Court
Entertainment News
Ajay Devgn

