Scarlett Johansson in talks to lead new 'Jurassic World' movie

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson is in talks to headline the next installment in the "Jurassic World" franchise.

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, reported entertainment news outlet.

Gareth Edwards of The Creator fame is attached as a director with the project, after David Leitch's exited the project.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will pen the script for the new movie.