SDGM: Sunny Deol teams up with Gopichand Malineni for his 'biggest action film' yet

Both Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are known for making high-budget moves with stars in an uncompromised manner. The two production houses and the director are making their Bollywood debut at the right time with a perfect film. #SDGM will be mounted on a big canvas with rich production and technical standards.

The movie was launched majestically today in Hyderabad with the core team and special guests gracing it.

Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra have come on board and will be essaying crucial roles in the movie. A team of well-known technicians will handle different crafts. Rishi Punjabi will handle the camera, while Thaman S will be scoring the music. The regular shoot commences from June 22nd.