Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested after grand jury indictment

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan by federal agents on Monday evening based on a sealed indictment, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," said Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Combs to Reuters.

Agnifilo said that Combs voluntarily relocated to New York in anticipation of the charges.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on Agnifilo's remarks.