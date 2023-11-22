Season of concerts by international stars

The British rock band Deep Purple and American rock outfit Goo Goo Dolls will headline Bandland, Bookmyshow’s brand-new rock music festival, next month. With iconic tracks like ‘Smoke on the water’ and ‘Highway star’, the former is considered the pioneer of modern rock music. “Bringing them back to India after a 22-year hiatus is momentous,” says Owen Roncon of Bookmyshow. Goo Goo Dolls, on the other hand, is best known for the singles ‘Iris’ and ‘Name’. The band’s latest album ‘Chaos in Bloom’ was released in July 2022.