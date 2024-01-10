Selena Gomez opens up about her viral Golden Globes moment with Taylor Swift

Golden Globes 2024 had several amazing moments that made headlines and one of them was Selena Gomez whispering in the ears of Taylor Swift. Their candid yet 'secret' conversation went viral and the world wanted to know what the talk was all about.
After days of speculation, Selena Gomez opened up to this chat and revealed what it was all about. And as it projected, it had nothing to do with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.
Selena put all rumours to an end by reacting to an Instagram post of a leading media publication. She commented "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."
Her reaction came after it was widely circulated that the Selena had told Taylor and Keleigh that she'd asked for a photo with Kylie and Timmy, and that "she said no''.
Well, this is not the first time that rumours between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have made headlines. Earlier, netizens labelled Kylie and Hailey Bieber as "mean girls" after they allegedly trolled Selena, however they deleted the posts soon.
