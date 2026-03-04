<p>Selena Gomez is indeed Taylor Swift's Dorothea.</p><p>Gomez has finally put an end to the long standing rumour by revealing that Taylor Swift's song "<em>Dorothea" </em>from<em> </em>her 2020 album<em> "Evermore" </em>was written for her.</p><p>In a recent episode of her husband Benny Blanco and artist Lil Dicky’s web series, <em>Friends Keep Secrets</em>, Gomez opened up about how Swift had written at least two songs about their friendship and their journey from teenage stars to now finding their respective husbands.</p><p> “Well, ‘Dorothea’ is about me — one of her songs,” said Gomez. </p><p>She further appreciated the song and said, “I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, [and] all of it in between. We were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18, and we didn’t really know what was going on. So, we’ve never seen each other any differently. So, when I listen to it, I’m so impressed [by] how it’s eloquently put.” </p>.<p>Gomez also revealed that a second unreleased song, titled <em>"Family” </em>which<em> </em>was written “easily a decade ago,” also speak of their bond as close friends. </p><p>The lyrics highlight Gomez’ dreams of being in movies; while Swift’s ambitions were aimed at playing at sold-out stadiums.</p><p>“Now, when I listen to that song, both of those things have happened for us. We survived it, as best as we could,” the 33-year-old singer-actor said.</p><p>“When we talk about it we're not like, 'Look at this prosperity.' It's moreso like actually this is so cool that you get it. It’s absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship, from multiple heartbreaks, and love stories, and fond stories and life — we both ended up, fortunately, being engaged around the same time, and that was the coolest.”</p>.Selena Gomez to feature in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' season 2.<p>The lyrics “you’rе a queen sellin’ dreams, sellin’ makeup and magazines” referred to Gomez' cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. And the clue was enough for the eagle-eyed fans to connect the dots.</p><p>While the <em>Fetish</em> singer married Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, Swift will be reportedly taking her wedding vows with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on June 13, 2026 in Rhode Island.</p><p>Both Gomez and the <em>"Lover"</em> hit-maker have had troubled romantic relationships in their past.</p><p>The duo was last seen together at Arrowhead Stadium watching the Chiefs vs Houston Texans NFL game in December last year.</p>