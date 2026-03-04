Menu
Selena Gomez reveals the 5-year-old song that Taylor Swift wrote for her

Selena Gomez has finally put an end to the long standing rumour by revealing that Taylor Swift's song "Dorothea" from her 2020 album "Evermore" was written for her.
Published 04 March 2026
