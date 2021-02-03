Self-styled godman Swami Om passes away

Self-styled godman Swami Om passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Self-styled godman Swami Om breathed his last on Wednesday in New Delhi, multiple media reported.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus three months ago and had been unwell even after he recovered. Swami Om was in the tenth season of reality show Bigg Boss.

Infamous for walking around the house naked and splashing urine on fellow contestants, he was shown the door by the producers of the show.

Bigg Boss

