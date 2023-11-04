Sensible portrayal of an unusual love triangle

The film begins by familiarising viewers with the mundane life of middle-aged Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah) — a government employee diagnosed with early-stage dementia. Aware that she will soon lose her memory, she embarks on a short holiday with her husband Dipankar Desai (Swanand Kirkire) to Vengurla. Located in the Konkan region, it is a place where she spent a few years of her childhood. On the trip, she reconnects with Praveen Kamath, her high school sweetheart, now married and a father of two kids. The three central characters address a few essential questions about their life and their past, against the backdrop of the Arabian sea.