Sensible portrayal of an unusual love triangle

'Three of Us' is not the first film about patients with serious medical conditions. Nor is it special for retaining both objectivity in its narration and sympathy for such patients. Yet, thanks to an unorthodox and daring plot by Indian standards, it makes its mark.
The film begins by familiarising viewers with the mundane life of middle-aged Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah) — a government employee diagnosed with early-stage dementia. Aware that she will soon lose her memory, she embarks on a short holiday with her husband Dipankar Desai (Swanand Kirkire) to Vengurla. Located in the Konkan region, it is a place where she spent a few years of her childhood. On the trip, she reconnects with Praveen Kamath, her high school sweetheart, now married and a father of two kids. The three central characters address a few essential questions about their life and their past, against the backdrop of the Arabian sea.
The film succeeds in portraying the inner battles of Shailaja - one part of her wants to maintain the status quo and another part wants to break free of her shackles. It is also subtle in its portrayal of male ego through the contrasting reactions of Kamath's wife and Shailaja's husband to their respective spouse's past romance. Two revelations holding the keys to most riddles thrown at the audience are resolved only at the end, intensifying the plot.
However, despite being only 99 minutes long, the film's slow-paced narrative can be a drag at times. The film fails to clarify the nature of the relationship between Shailu and Dipankar. Ambiguous facts add to the confusion.
Shefali Shah's natural portrayal deserves praise and lifts the plot on occasions where it lags, while Ahlawat comes off as the odd-yet-good-natured uncle next-door. Swanand Kirkire steals the show with his gripping and mature performance. Swanand and Shefali make a great pair. For viewers who enjoy real-life stories bereft of drama, Three of Us is worth a watch.
Cut-off box - Three of Us Hindi (Theatres) Director: Avinash ArunCast: Shefali Shah Jaideep Ahlawat Swanand Kirkire Rating: 3/5