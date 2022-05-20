Sensible portrayal of relationships

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi,
  • May 20 2022, 23:46 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 13:03 ist
From Sakutumba Sametha

Sakutumba Sametha

Kannada (Theatres) 

Director: Rahul P K

Cast: Bharath G B, Siri Ravikumar, Krishna Hebbale, Pushpa Belawadi, Rekha Kudligi

‘Sakutumba Sametha’ is surprisingly refreshing in many aspects of filmmaking. Where treatment and portrayal of complex subtleties of human relationships are concerned, the plot is unique.
It stands out as an extremely simple, yet refreshing thematic outing. The less than two-hour sensitive comedy-drama sketches conflicts of relationships that blossom in the shadow of not knowing. It also presents a sensitive and buoyant depiction of the turmoil of the new generation in contemporary society and the conflicts of older generations who are lost in mundane affairs of life.

It deals with an employed young woman’s bewilderment about her wedding. The relationship, though strained and frustrating at times between the lead pair, grants room for the audience to witness and appreciate their differences and conduct as fully drawn individuals. Though they are young, their perspective remains refreshingly mature. The director uses this simple narrative to explore the complexities of relationships, existential crisis, sense of void, absurdities of life, and struggle for a sense of fulfilment surrounding seven characters. Each one is stuck in a conflict of some sort. The film concludes without a climax. It takes off with uncertainty and ends with uncertainty.

Midhun Mukundan’s background music is not only outstanding but also elevates the mood, supporting the theme. The movie’s greatest asset lies in the strong performance by Bharath and Siri as struggling youngsters for a wedding alliance. All others deliver equally pleasing performances.

Without excesses and extremes, this feel-good movie is sure to leave the audience refreshed and full of joy.

kannada film
Sakutumba Sametha
Kannada films
Sandalwood

