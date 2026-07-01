Setback for Ilaiyaraaja: Delhi HC upholds injunction on 134 film songs in Saregama row

<p>Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja faced a major legal setback after the Delhi High Court refused to lift an interim injunction against him, report Bar and Bench. The ruling bars the composer from exploiting, licensing or claiming ownership over tracks from 134 iconic movies and upholds the rights owned by Saregama India Limited.</p><p>Justice Tushar Rao Gedela declined to overturn the ex-parte ad-interim injunction originally placed against the composer on February 13, 2026. The legal battle involves a collection of Ilaiyaraaja’s most celebrated compositions composed during his career's golden age, spanning the years 1976 to 2001.</p>.Makers of Ilaiyaraaja biopic unveil AI-powered tribute video celebrating 50 years of musical legacy.Delhi High Court fines Paramvah Studios Rs 25 lakh for unauthorised use of songs in 'Bachelor Party'.Sun TV moves Madras High Court against Chennai Super Kings.<p>Saregama, earlier known as The Gramophone Company of India, claimed total, lifelong global ownership of the music. As per the label, these rights are indisputable, having been secured through official contracts signed directly with the original movie producers for substantial financial consideration.</p><p>In early February 2026, Saregama noticed that Ilaiyaraaja had asserted ownership rights by uploading the contested tracks to major digital streaming platforms, such as Amazon Music, iTunes, and JioSaavn, without obtaining the label's permission.</p><p>Some of the cult classics include <em>Annakkili</em> (1976), <em>16 Vayathiniley</em> (1977), <em>Mullum Malarum</em> (1978), <em>Raaja Paarvai</em> (1981), <em>Netrikkann</em> (1981) and others.</p>.Supreme Court disposes plea as Rahman agrees to credit Junior Dagar Brothers in ‘Veera Raja Veera’.Arun Matheswaran refutes exit rumours, confirms Ilaiyaraaja biopic will start after ‘DC’.The stylish audacity of Ilaiyaraaja.<p>According to experts, the court's decision went against the maestro because Section 17 of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, designates film producers as the "first owners" of any musical or literary works commissioned for a movie, provided there is no explicit contract to the contrary.</p><p>According to the High Court's prior observations, Saregama has a "prima facie strong case." The court further made it clear that allowing Ilaiyaraaja to continue independently leasing out these tracks would deal an unfair, irreversible blow to the music label, making monetary damages an insufficient remedy.</p><p>Since the Delhi High Court declined to lift the stay, the temporary ban remains in effect. This means that until the main legal battle is fully sorted out, Ilaiyaraaja and his team cannot distribute, license or earn anything from the iconic songs and recordings of those 134 films.</p>