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Setback for Ilaiyaraaja: Delhi HC upholds injunction on 134 film songs in Saregama row

The ruling bars the composer from exploiting, licensing or claiming ownership over tracks from 134 iconic movies and upholds the rights owned by Saregama India Limited.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:44 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingCopyrightcourt orderIlaiyaraajaFilm musicFilmyzilla

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