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Shabana Azmi joins 'Awarapan 2' as the powerful villain Nafisa

Breaking away from her traditional repertoire, the legendary actress will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:37 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingShabana AzmiFilmyzilla

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