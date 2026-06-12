Shabana Azmi joins 'Awarapan 2' as the powerful villain Nafisa

<p>National Award-winning icon Shabana Azmi has officially joined the cast of the much-anticipated romantic thriller <em>Awarapan 2</em>. Breaking away from her traditional repertoire, the legendary actress will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.</p><p>Production house Vishesh Films took to Instagram, immediately sparking excitement among the <em>Awarapan 2</em> fans. She is set to play a character named Nafisa in the upcoming project.</p><p>Vishesh Films wrote, "Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place. We are deeply honoured to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise, marking the first antagonist role of her monumental career! She brings an unmatched impact and presence that will reframe the story completely. Awarapan 2 in cinemas 14 August 2026."</p>.<p>The production team behind Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated romantic thriller <em>Awarapan 2</em> recently confirmed that the shooting has officially wrapped up its schedule.</p><p>Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel aims to build on the emotional depth of the original while introducing a fresh cinematic approach. Disha Patani will also play a prominent role in the film.</p>.Shivam Returns: Emraan Hashmi wraps shooting for 'Awarapan 2'.<p>Producer Vishesh Bhatt recently teased the massive scope of the sequel, calling Awarapan an "emotion" designed purely for theaters. He promised a spectacle filled with stunning backdrops and high-octane sequences, all built on a foundation of intense, layered storytelling and powerful music.</p><p>He also spoke about the cast, sharing that Emraan Hashmi effortlessly channelled Shivam's deep-seated angst and that Disha Patani's entry brings a fresh, dynamic energy to the film's universe.</p>.Emraan Hashmi & Disha Patani’s 'Awarapan 2' set to release on August 14, 2026.<p>This upcoming sequel renews the powerhouse collaboration between Vishesh Films and Sony Music India. It follows in the footsteps of the original <em>Awarapan</em>, which, even nearly 19 years after its release, is still revered by audiences for its heartbreaking narrative and unforgettable musical score.</p>