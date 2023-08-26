Shades of ‘Garuda Gamana...’ again

Raj has also scripted this film and if you have seen his ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’, you might see a pattern in his mannerisms and the way violence is depicted here. But in its eagerness to add style to violent fights, the film fails to dwell on the emotional and psychological condition of a man with an abused childhood. Little is said about how society fails such children. No attempt is made to show Toby’s struggles in raising his adopted child or to depict his closeness with her, except in a few crowd-pleasing scenes. Almost all characters seem like caricatures.