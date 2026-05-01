<p>Deepika Padukone isn't letting her second pregnancy slow her down. The diva has arrived on the sets of <em>King</em> in South Africa to film a highly anticipated song with Shah Rukh Khan. Leaks from the song shoot are already making the rounds, giving us a first look at what’s set to be one of the biggest movies of 2026.</p><p>The internet exploded last evening as visuals from the Cape Town schedule of the king made their way to social media. The leaked visuals capture a beautiful, cozy moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during a song sequence, sending SRK and DP fans into a celebratory mood. It’s the first look at their on-screen dynamic for the 2026 blockbuster, with the leak elevating the anticipation for the film to a new level.</p>.<p>The leaked pictures give the audience a great look at the aesthetic for King. SRK is seen rocking a cool, striped shirt and trousers that just ooze effortless charm, while Deepika looks absolutely radiant in a breezy floral dress. They look like the perfect summer pair against that Cape Town backdrop.</p><p>As if the hand-in-hand photos weren't enough, another video from the <em>King</em> set shows SRK filming a solo sequence in a vibrant orange shirt. He’s seen sitting inside a car with a track blasting in the background. Fans are already speculating that the song might actually be a rumoured collaboration with Ed Sheeran.</p>.<p>Filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s <em>King</em> is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026. Scheduled for a December 24th release, the movie shows Shah Rukh as a deadly assassin and his daughter Suhana Khan playing his young protege.</p>.<p>The movie will feature a high-octane action sequence that highlights unique father-daughter dynamics. With Deepika Padukone playing an extended cameo, this film has all the ingredients to be a total game-changer for the holiday season.</p>