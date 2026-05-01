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Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s scenes from 'King' leaked from South Africa

Leaks from the song shoot are already making the rounds, giving us a first look at what’s set to be one of the biggest movies of 2026.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 07:20 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneTrendingFilmyzilla

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