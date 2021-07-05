Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie: Is this a step in the right direction for Bollywood's 'King'?

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for an action-entertainer, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. A section of the audience, however, isn't too thrilled about this. So, are these reservations justified? Here is a look at the pros and cons of SRK teaming up with Atlee

Will Atlee click with the Hindi audience?

'King Khan' suffered setbacks when Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero under-performed at the box office,receiving mixed to negative reviews. There is a perception that given his recent form, he could have collaborated with an A-list Bollywood director rather than Atlee, who has never directed a Hindi film.



The Vijay connect



That said, Atlee is no stranger to working with established stars. He directed Kollywood hero Vijay in three movies--Theri, Mersal and Bigil-- which made a solid impact at the box office and did justice to Thalapathy's reel image. This gives him a distinct advantage over someone like Maneesh Sharma and Rahul Dholakia, who hadn't directed a star of SRK's stature before Fan and Raees.



Fresh pairing on the cards?



Atlee's film may offer fans something that Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero could not--a fresh pairing. The buzz is that Nayanthara, who worked with the director in Raja Rani and Bigil, is likely to be roped in to play the leading lady opposite SRK in the biggie. Her association with the flick may help it find wider patronage in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states.



Moneyspinner on the cards?



SRK's tasted success every time he has acted in 'mindless masala' entertainers. Chennai Express, an action-comedy about a North Indian man who falls in love with a Tamil woman, is a case in point. It emerged as a blockbuster despite the mixed response. The money spinners Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om fall into the same category. Knowing Atlee's style of filmmaking, his film with 'Raj' is unlikely to be too different, making it a potential box office draw.

To conclude

This appears to be a good move on the star's part as the 'pros' outnumber the 'cons'. A lot will, however, depend on the response to Pathan, which is slated to hit the screens before his flick with Atlee. If it does well, the Bigil helmer's maiden Hindi flick will open better than expected. However, if Pathan under-performs, Atlee may just have his back against the wall.