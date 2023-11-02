Shah Rukh Khan greets a sea of fans outside Mannat on his 58th birthday

Bollywood's 'King' Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today.
In what has become a tradition, a sea of fans from different corners of the country thronged to Mannat to celebrate his birthday.
And Shah Rukh didn't disappoint. As the clock struck 12, SRK dressed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants, appeared on the elevated ramp constructed at his residence.
He greeted the fans with folded hands, flying kisses and struck his signature pose with arms wide open.
Visuals are Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans on his birthday is making waves on social media.
Shah Rukh, who made comeback with a bang with blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, took to X and posted a heartfelt message for his fans.
As a gift to his fans, Netflix announced that an extended cut of Jawan is now streaming on their platform.
To celebrate Shah Rukh's 58th birthday, the makers of Dunki also released 'drop 1' from the film.
Also featuring actor Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is currently set for release on December 22.