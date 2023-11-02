Shah Rukh Khan greets a sea of fans outside Mannat on his 58th birthday

Bollywood's 'King' Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today.

In what has become a tradition, a sea of fans from different corners of the country thronged to Mannat to celebrate his birthday.

And Shah Rukh didn't disappoint. As the clock struck 12, SRK dressed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants, appeared on the elevated ramp constructed at his residence.

He greeted the fans with folded hands, flying kisses and struck his signature pose with arms wide open.