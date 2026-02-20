<p>Cinema fans are in for a massive treat as <em>Jailer 2</em> gears up to be much more than a standard sequel. With Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan already on board, the makers have now added the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan, to its star-studded cast. Rather than a regular cameo, a source close to the project says that SRK will have a significant, powerful presence in the film, further elevating the craze for Rajinikanth's film. This news has fans everywhere counting down the days to see these two icons finally share the screen.</p><p>What started as a massive social media rumour has now been verified. The battle lines are drawn for Muthuvel Pandian in <em>Jailer 2</em>, with reports confirming Shah Rukh Khan is more likely to play a trusted friend and will be seen helping him face the formidable ‘Kalpa’ clan. This villainous family is led by Mithun Chakraborty and his children, played by SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Hakim Shahjahan and Jatin Sarna. In a coordinated effort, this deadly and ferocious ‘Kalpa’ family gives Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) the toughest fight of his life.</p>.After Mithun Chakraborty, this Bollywood actress comes on board for Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'.<p>Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with King, is expected to join the sets in March for a quick but high-impact 8-day schedule. Insiders say these few days are all about the "King of Bollywood" as he films crucial moments alongside Rajinikanth in this much-anticipated sequel. This beautiful gesture by SRK accepting an extended cameo in Jailer 2 has sent a frenzy in the industry.</p><p>Rajinikanth and SRK's friendship has evolved over the years, with one of the major example was Rajinikanth doing a cameo in <em>Ra.One</em> for free. Rajini appeared as Chitti, giving the film a legendary crossover moment. Now, with SRK joining the Jailer universe, it feels like the perfect way to hail good cinema and their decades-long friendship.</p>.Social media erupts after Jatin Sarna confirms Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty’s cameos in 'Jailer 2'.<p>On the other hand, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar (Shivanna) are set to reprise their iconic roles in <em>Jailer 2</em>, bringing that same "blockbuster energy" they shared with Rajinikanth in 2023. This time around, fans can expect even more of Mohanlal’s charismatic gangster, Mathew—whose role is reportedly being expanded—while Shivanna has personally confirmed he'll be back as the fan-favourite Narasimha.</p>.<p><em>Jailer 2 </em>is an action-comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is backed by Sun Pictures. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and others. The highly anticipated sequel is all set for a Summer 2026 release.</p>