<p>New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made it to the list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 released by the <em>New York Times</em>.</p>.<p>The names of other celebrities included Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Vivian Wilson, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cole Escola and Noah Wyle among others.</p>.<p>The 60-year-old actor was recognised for his appearance at the Met Gala earlier this year, where he wore a design by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. </p>.<p>"Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood's biggest star and one of the world's most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee," read a note about the superstar on the list It was followed by the pictures from the event, featuring the actor in an all-black bespoke menswear. </p><p>It was complemented by a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter 'K' in one of the necklaces around his neck.</p>.<p>Shah Rukh will next feature in <em>King</em> alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.</p>.<p>The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's <em>Pathaan</em>, which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.</p>