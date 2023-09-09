Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' earns Rs 240.47 crore in two days

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. The movie collected Rs 129.6 crore worldwide gross on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally. On Friday, it raised Rs 110.87 worldwide. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.