Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar: When are you going to make films?

For the first time, IIFA Awards 2024 is bringing together the best of both Hindi and South film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with an aim to celebrate and honour the richness and diversity of Indian cinema by showcasing Bollywood flair at the IIFA Awards and vibrant South Indian cinema at IIFA Utsavam, which marks the beginning of the grand event.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who will host IIFA Utsavam with Teja Sajja, also attended the press conference on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh said this year's edition of IIFA is "more Indian" than ever.

"IIFA has always thought of taking Indian cinema, now with the inclusion of Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and Hindi cinema (to the world)...

"This is even more Indian than it has ever been before. Keeping up with your vision, I'm thankful now for trying to come back after so many years, I hope we can present it well and keep people entertained." Rana recalled being hosted by Shah Rukh at his house in Dubai for an after-party some time ago.