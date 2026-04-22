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Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Atlee for 'Jawan 2', South superstar to play villain: Report

Several reports suggest that after completing his upcoming movie, King, Shah Rukh will be collaborating with Atlee for a sequel of the 2023 blockbuster.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:42 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanBollywood filmatleeNew filmTrending Now

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