<p>After making a smashing comeback with <em>Pathaan</em> in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan delivered yet another hit, <em>Jawan </em>the same year.</p><p><em>Jawan</em> even won him his first-ever National Award. </p><p>Now, reports suggest that SRK is reuniting with Atlee for <em>Jawan 2.</em></p><p>A source told India Today that after completing his upcoming movie, <em>King</em>, Shah Rukh will be collaborating with Atlee for a sequel of the blockbuster that crossed Rs 1000 crore globally.</p><p>“A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King,” the source told the outlet.</p><p>Reports also suggest that Atlee is looking to lock an A-lister from the South industry to play the villain. The first part featured Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.</p><p>The sequel is expected to roll out in 2027. However, neither Shah Rukh nor Atlee have officially confirmed it yet.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun & Ranveer Singh: Celebrities who live on rent.<p>Interestingly, <em>Jawan</em>, released in 2023, became a massive box office success. Hence, a sequel to it seems a wise decision.</p><p>Alongside Shah Rukh in a double role, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover.</p><p><strong>Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is focusing on <em>King</em> which stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and others. The film is reportedly eying a December 2026 release.</p><p><strong>Atlee's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Atlee, on the other hand, is currently focusing on the action entertainer <em>Raaka</em>, featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The film is reportedly scheduled to release in November this year.</p>