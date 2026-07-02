Shah Rukh Khan unveils $21 million Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles | Watch

<p>A new beginning in American sports history has been written by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he and the Knight Riders Group (KRG) officially debuted an ultra-modern cricket stadium at the Fairplex in Pomona, Los Angeles.</p><p>The debut represents a historic first, as KRG becomes the earliest global cricket brand to establish an elite, international-grade stadium on American soil. Crucially, the venue is designated to play a vital role during cricket's highly anticipated Olympic comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.</p>.SRK-Rani and Akshay-Saif to Sunny-Preity: 6 Big-screen reunions giving fans major nostalgia.Commercial tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for over Rs 5K crore.Shah Rukh Khan cheers his cricket team KKR ahead of match: Be happy.<p>The actor, who co-owns the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise, shared his happiness on social media as a project that started as a "dream" finally became a reality. Calling it a place for sports, entertainment and families, SRK also thanked everyone who supported the journey.</p><p>"What started as a dream... turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families... and memories that last forever.”</p>.<p>The superstar extended special gratitude to ICC officials, broadcaster Sanjog Gupta, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for their backing throughout the development process.</p><p>“Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah, & @ICC and @Sanjog_G for being so supportive," he wrote.</p>.IPL 2026 | Watch | Shah Rukh Khan's 'animated' chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore goes viral.Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reveal ‘DDLJ’ sculpture in London's Leicester Square; See Pics.City of Dreams: Shah Rukh Khan to attend the opening of South Asia's 1st integrated resort in Colombo.<p>"This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @LA_KnightRiders," he concluded.</p><p>The $21 million facility, constructed fully to ICC specifications, marks a massive upgrade in the technology driving North American cricket infrastructure. Construction teams reportedly moved upwards of 32,000 metric tonnes of earth to sculpt the world-class arena.</p>.<p>Cricket enthusiasts won't have to wait long for the action to begin. The venue is shifting instantly from its grand opening ceremony to hosting live, high-stakes competition, with seven matches lined up for the current Major League Cricket (MLC) season.</p><p>The stadium will be the permanent home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). Cricket lovers will soon see them play their historic, first-ever true home game on the new pitch when they face off against the Washington Freedom.</p>