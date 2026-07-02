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Shah Rukh Khan unveils $21 million Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles | Watch

Crucially, the venue is designated to play a vital role during cricket's highly anticipated Olympic comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:15 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanCricket newsKolkata Knight RidersLos AngelesTrendingIPL matchFilmyzilla

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