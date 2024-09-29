Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal set IIFA stage aflame as they groove to 'Oo Antava', build hype for 'Pushpa 2'

Amidst a glittering evening of spectacle and star power, a lineup of top-tier celebrities took center stage with an unforgettable dance performance that left the audience in a state of frenzy. The craze and rising excitement for the sequel, the legacy of Pushpa: The Rise was seen dominating at the IIFA Awards.

Upping the excitement Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal lit up the stage with their electrifying performance of "Oo Antava" song from the film, Pushpa. The song, already a chartbuster, became the soundtrack to an unforgettable moment that left the audience in awe.