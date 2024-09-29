Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal set IIFA stage aflame as they groove to 'Oo Antava', build hype for 'Pushpa 2'

Amidst a glittering evening of spectacle and star power, a lineup of top-tier celebrities took center stage with an unforgettable dance performance that left the audience in a state of frenzy. The craze and rising excitement for the sequel, the legacy of Pushpa: The Rise was seen dominating at the IIFA Awards.
Upping the excitement Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal lit up the stage with their electrifying performance of "Oo Antava" song from the film, Pushpa. The song, already a chartbuster, became the soundtrack to an unforgettable moment that left the audience in awe.
The actors nailed the signature steps originally performed by Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, highlighting the unique power of music and dance in bringing people together and igniting pure joy.
As soon as the performance ended, social media lit up with fans sharing clips and their reactions. Elated with this gesture, the makers commemorated the occasion by sharing it on social media, and wrote: Yeh tho asli FIRE🔥🔥 hey KING KHAN @iamsrk & @vickykaushal09 set the stage on FIRE🔥😄" sic.
SRK and Vicky Kaushal perfoming
Credit: Instagram/@pushpamovie
Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 6th, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles, with the soundtrack composed by T Series.
Published 29 September 2024, 09:41 IST