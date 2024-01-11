Shah Rukh Khan wins Indian of The Year 2023, thanks family, supporters

Shah Rukh Khan ruled 2023 with three blockbusters Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki, and truly proved why he is the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’. After a hiatus of four years, SRK made a strong comeback and emerged as the first Bollywood actor to draw a whopping eight-crore footfalls in a year.
For this amazing feat, SRK was awarded ‘Indian of the Year 2023’ (IOTY 2023) by a leading publication in a glittering ceremony.
Post receiving the IOTY 2023 award, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a heartfelt speech and thanked his fans and supporters. He also thanked the well-wishers for being with him and his family during their tough phase.
In his ten-minute speech, SRK spoke about the movies that failed in the recent past and opened up on the personal crisis, hinting at Aryan Khan drug case and sharing how 2023 changed everything for him and his family.
I’d like to thank everyone here and people who are watching this on television, hoards of you who came to this year to watch my films, some of you may not have liked them but I know deep down inside, you came there to support me, and my family so I bow down to you and thank you for bringing cheer to my family, my children, my loved ones and I thank you for making me the star I am yet again.said Shah Rukh Khan
Starting 2023 with a bang, SRK's Pathaan raked in Rs 524 crore nett (Hindi) and 545 crore nett (all languages) in India, and a stellar Rs 1055 crore worldwide including a record-breaking $49.25 million overseas. His next release was Jawan in June which collected a whopping Rs 643 crore nett collection in India across all languages. Then came Dunki which collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide in just 13 days. Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project for 2024.