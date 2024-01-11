Shah Rukh Khan wins Indian of The Year 2023, thanks family, supporters

Shah Rukh Khan ruled 2023 with three blockbusters Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki, and truly proved why he is the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’. After a hiatus of four years, SRK made a strong comeback and emerged as the first Bollywood actor to draw a whopping eight-crore footfalls in a year.

For this amazing feat, SRK was awarded ‘Indian of the Year 2023’ (IOTY 2023) by a leading publication in a glittering ceremony.

Post receiving the IOTY 2023 award, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a heartfelt speech and thanked his fans and supporters. He also thanked the well-wishers for being with him and his family during their tough phase.

In his ten-minute speech, SRK spoke about the movies that failed in the recent past and opened up on the personal crisis, hinting at Aryan Khan drug case and sharing how 2023 changed everything for him and his family.