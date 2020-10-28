Shah Rukh Khan's befitting reply to a Twitter user on whether he is selling 'Mannat'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan once again has his fans in awe after his befitting reply to a Twitter user's irreverent question.

King Khan, as he is known, was doing an AMA or Ask Me Anything on Twitter where he answered his fans' questions. Khan, who has over 4 crore followers on Twitter, came up with a witty answer when a user asked him whether he was selling Mannat.

The Bollywood superstar said, "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay." Loosely translated to: Brother, Mannat cannot be sold, it can only be asked for by bowing your head in respect. If you remember [this] you will achieve something.

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans and answered various questions spanning from his next film to his career; family and also engaged in friendly banter with the fans.

This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke...’ people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’ https://t.co/IDk466lk1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

He also requested his fans to not gather in crowds on his birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time send love from afar, he said.

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his new film 'Pathan' in which he is playing a double role. Khan is playing a RAW agent who is on a mission to capture his gangster son. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.