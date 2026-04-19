<p>In a heartwarming update, Shaheen Bhatt has confirmed her engagement to Ishaan Mehra. Known for her insightful writing and as a member of the prominent Bhatt family (daughter of Mahesh and sister to Alia), Shaheen took to social media to announce that she and Ishaan are officially set to tie the knot.</p><p>In a post on Instagram on Friday, Shaheen wrote: " We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing." She accompanied the post with a string of photos showing Ishaan and her enjoying a romantic outing.</p>.<p>One of the photos showed the lovebirds embracing and holding hands, while another showed her flaunting her engagement ring.</p><p>The post had more than 200k likes and close to a thousand comments.</p><p>Family and friends were quick to congratulate her on the engagement. Alia dropped several heart emojis below the post and commented, “Spamming you with my love ." </p><p>Soni Razdan wrote, “Congratulations my darlings pieces of my heart."</p><p>Neetu Kapoor shared, “Congratulations love and blessings."</p><p>Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan extended their warm wishes to Shaheen. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also congratulated the pair.</p><p>The couple took their romance public in 2025 when Shaheen shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for him on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures of their favourite moments, she captioned, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.” Her post drew a wave of affection from family and friends. From Pooja and Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday, several of their close friends showered love on her public announcement.</p>