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Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra announce engagement with heartfelt post

In a heartwarming update, Shaheen Bhatt has confirmed her engagement to Ishaan Mehra.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 02:19 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 02:19 IST
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