<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shahid-kapoor">Shahid Kapoor</a> might be locking horns with Jr NTR in director Prashanth Neel's upcoming tentatively titled film <em>Dragon.</em></p><p>If reports are to be believed, Shahid will be playing the antagonist instead of Tovino Thomas.</p><p>Earlier, Malayalam star Thomas was reported to be playing the antagonist. However, Thomas confirmed his exit from the project citing date issues with his Malayalam films.</p><p>Now, several media reports citing Telugu Chitraalu, state that Shahid Kapoor is currently in talks with the makers of NTRNeel (<em>Dragon</em>). </p><p>However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.</p><p>The film is reportedly currently under production.</p>.Jr. NTR's striking new look sets social media ablaze, is it for #NTRNeel?.<p>The other cast of the film includes <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> star Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and Anil Kapoor. This will be Anil's second outing with Jr NTR. They had first shared the screen on the spy-thriller <em>War 2.</em></p><p>The film is reportedly eyeing a Summer 2027 release.</p>.<p><strong>Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Shahid is gearing up for Homi Adajania's <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/cocktail-2-song-jab-talak-shahid-kapoor-rashmika-mandanna-and-kriti-sanon-dance-their-hearts-out-3960471">Cocktail 2</a> </em>alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. </p><p>The cast's character names was also revealed recently. Shahid plays Kunal, Rashmika will be seen as Diya and Kriti is Ally.</p><p>The rom-com is set to release on June 19 in theatres.</p>