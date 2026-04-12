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Shahid Kapoor to play antagonist in Jr NTR's 'Dragon'? Here's what we know

If reports are to be believed, Shahid has replaced Tovino Thomas and will be playing the antagonist in director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film tentatively titled 'Dragon'.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:49 IST
Entertainment Newsjr ntrShahid KapoorTrending NowFilmyzilla

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