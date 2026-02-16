<p><em>\rO'Romeo</em>, starring Shahid Kapoor, has shown a great response amid the ICC T20 World Cup and has closed its opening week at the box office with Rs 34.51 crore.</p><p>Released on February 13, the film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar and Farida Jalal in key roles.</p><p>The film opened up with Rs 9.01 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 34.51 crore at the box office during its first weekend. On Sunday, the Shahid Kapoor starrer stood tall at the box office. Despite the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, the romantic action drama managed to collect a double-digit figure – Rs 11 crore.</p><p>With the love pouring in for the film, the producer, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has extended a special Valentine’s Day offer only for Monday, with Buy One Get One.</p>.'O Romeo' movie review: Vishal’s gangster film fails to deliver.<p>The makers shared the box office numbers on their Instagram handle on Monday. The post comprised the film's poster. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 34.51 crore at the box office.</p><p>“Romeo ki Romeobaazi took over your hearts!</p><p>Book your tickets now!</p><p>🔗 - Link in bio.</p><p>#SajidNadiadwala presents</p><p>A #VishalBhardwaj film</p><p>#ORomeo in cinemas now!, read the caption</p>.<p>Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia in special appearances.</p><p><em>O'Romeo</em> is Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's fourth project, and this Shakespearean-inspired drama is currently running in theaters.</p>