<p>While fans were eager to see what Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj cooked up in <em>O'Romeo</em>, the initial reports tell a different story. The film’s release has been severely hit by an incredibly poor start, with reports coming in of cancelled shows in Mumbai. At least two theaters reported zero occupancy for the opening show, forcing the theatres to call off the show. It is believed that the audience will flock to theatres by afternoon or evening and turn the tide for this Shakespearean-inspired drama.</p><p>It’s a bittersweet opening day for Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's movie. On one hand, the film is facing a PR nightmare, with theaters cancelling shows due to poor audience turnout. On the other hand, the audience that actually made it inside is seeing something special.</p><p>Word-of-mouth from the first 40 minutes suggests that Shahid Kapoor looks impressive and has delivered a powerhouse performance. Many now believe the film is a "marketing casualty," insisting it’s a solid watch that simply didn't get the "big-event" push it needed.</p><p>“Shahid looks phenomenal in the film," a critic told <em>DH</em>, highlighting that the movie is a solid watch that’s being let down by its own promotional team. The overall buzz is that the actor hasn't missed a beat, but the marketing strategy failed to convert his performance into ticket sales. The critic added that he is now pinning his hopes on <em>Cocktail 2</em> to serve as the career revival Shahid needs, believing that the movie has all the potential to be box-office gold.</p><p>Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, <em>O’Romeo</em> is a film by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in key roles, and the movie is currently in theaters.</p>