Shakira's Rio de Janeiro concert draws 2 million fans; mints $161 million

<p>Rio de Janeiro: Some 2 million people packed Copacabana Beach on Saturday for a free concert by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/a-statues-hips-dont-lie-shakira-is-honoured-in-her-hometown-2827335">Shakira</a>, Rio de Janeiro city officials said early on Sunday, marking the biggest show of the Colombian pop star's career.</p><p>Mega-shows on Rio's famed shoreline have become a draw to the city, and Madonna and Lady Gaga have given similarly massive performances in front of the iconic Copacabana Palace hotel in recent years.</p><p>They have also increasingly been used by Rio to attract visitors and international attention to the city-backed "Todo Mundo no Rio" festival, boosting tourism during the month of May.</p><p>A drone display opened the night, projecting a wolf - a symbol associated with Shakira - over the beachfront as she addressed the crowd in Portuguese.</p>.Watch | Diljit Dosanjh performs for specially abled fan at his concert, fans appreciate gesture.<p>"Brazil, I love you. It's magical to see millions of souls together, ready to sing, feel, dance and remind the world of what really matters," the 49-year-old singer said.</p><p>She performed hits including "Hips Don't Lie," "Antologia" and the 2010 World Cup song "Waka Waka," and welcomed Brazilian stars Anitta, Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethania and Ivete Sangalo on stage for duets.</p><p>City officials estimated Shakira's concert event generated about 800 million reais ($161.45 million) for Rio's economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transport and retail.</p><p>Rio officials said "Todo Mundo no Rio" is set to remain on the city's official events calendar through at least 2028. </p>