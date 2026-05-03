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Shakira's Rio de Janeiro concert draws 2 million fans; mints $161 million

City officials estimated Shakira's concert event generated about 800 million reais ($161.45 million) for Rio's economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transport and retail.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 13:47 IST
EntertainmentBrazilRio de JaneiroConcertShakira

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