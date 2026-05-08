Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shakti Kapoor hits back at death hoax, files complaint with cyber police

Disappointed by the spread of false information, Shakti revealed he is taking legal action against the perpetrators.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 12:37 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingShakti KapoorFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us