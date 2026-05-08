<p>Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, widely known for his voice and iconic roles across over 700 films, is the latest victim of a death hoax. Strongly reacting to the hoax, the actor has filed a cyber complaint after a false post proclaimed his death.</p><p>The 73-year-old took to social media and released a video clarifying that he is very much alive, and the death hoax has disappointed him, his family and also well-wishers.</p><p>In a video posted on social media, Shakti Kapoor clarified and urged his followers not to fall for the misleading reports and requested not to believe any of the rumours. </p><p>“Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it."</p>.<p>Disappointed by the spread of false information, Shakti revealed he is taking legal action against the perpetrators. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation in his video and said that he intends to lodge a formal cyber complaint to address the issue.</p><p>He further spoke about the viral spread of false claims online, highlighting on how it is particularly troubling it is when people circulate fabricated reports about someone’s death without verification.</p><p>Shakti Kapoor is one of the names in showbiz who completely stands out in Indian cinema and has been part of over 700 films. What makes his career so fascinating is how he balanced being a menacing villain with being a beloved comedian, often in the same breath. His tireless work throughout the 1980s and 90s has made him an actor who could ace every character with ease.</p>