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'Shape of Momo' movie review: Reading between the pleats

The film, loosely based on director Tribeny Rai’s life, follows Bishnu, a young woman who returns to her village in Sikkim after quitting her job in Delhi.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:25 IST
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Shape of Momo Nepali
3.5/5
Director:Tribeny Rai
Cast:Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Bhanu Maya Rai
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Published 29 May 2026, 20:25 IST
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