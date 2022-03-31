'Sharmaji Namkeen' movie review: Rishi Kapoor shines bright one last time in watchable comedy drama

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik

Director: Hitesh Bhatia

Rating: 2.5/5

Platform: Prime Video

Actor Rishi Kapoor's swansong Sharmaji Namkeen is a watchable comedy drama that proves to be a sincere tribute to 'Chintuji' despite its shortcomings. The film revolves around B G Sharma, an ageing individual from the service class who is forced to retire from his job. He tries to adjust to his new life, which proves to be easier said than done. He soon starts cooking for kitty parties, something that helps him build a circle. His family, however, is not too supportive of his new endeavours. The rest of the narrative focuses on his attempts at dealing with this situation.

The plot has its heart in the right place but does not reach its potential due to the middling execution. Sharmaji Namkeen has shades of Kapoor's 2010 release Do Dooni Char as both movies revolve around the aspirations of a person from the service class. It, however, does not have the emotional depth that helped director Habib Faisal's movie attain cult status.

Sharmaji Namkeen opens on a dull note as the opening 20-25 minutes do a mediocre job of introducing one to the film's world. Things, fortunately improve once Juhi Chawla enters the scene. Her sequences with Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, who stepped into Chintuji's shoes to complete the shoot after his death, are breezy and enjoyable. The lead character's scenes with his sons too are quite relatable. The narrative refrains from painting the children as selfish individuals, which helps it rise above cliches.

On the flip side, some of the characters are a bit undercooked. The writers could have tried to explore their backstories. The climax feels underwhelming as it feels rushed. Moreover, the comedy in these sequences comes across as forced.

Coming to the performances, Kapoor is a delight to watch in his final role. He adds depth to 'Sharmaji' with his flawless dialogue delivery, bringing out the character's vulnerable side. Rawal tries to add his touch to the role but doesn't match the standards set by the Karz actor.

Chawla is effective in a part that feels one-dimensional. Satish Kaushik is underutilised, which is disappointing given the fact he has been in good form of late. The rest of the cast is decent.

Music is a letdown as none of the tracks, barring the title song, make an impact. The film feels inconsistent at certain points as two actors, who look quite different, have played the same character. One can, however, overlook this shortcoming as it is the result of a real-life tragedy. The end credits, which are often overlooked by the audience, prove to be a celebration of brand 'Chintuji'. It is a bitter sweet experience to see behind-the-scenes footage of Kapoor being Kapoor. The fact that his classic song Om Shanti Om plays with the footage makes its impact even stronger, highlighting that artist can never die as he lives on through his work.