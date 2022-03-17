'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: Rishi Kapoor's swansong promises to be a fun-filled drama

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the late Rishi Kapoor's last movie Sharmaji Namkeen, leaving 'Chintuji' fans with bitter-sweet feelings. The video features the Bobby star in the role of a retired individual who tries to come to terms with his new life. Here are the key takeaways from the trailer.

A unique effort

Kapoor passed away before he would wrap up the shoot of Sharmaji Namkeen, which left the makers in a difficult situation. Paresh Rawal then volunteered to help the team finish the remaining scenes. Judging by the trailer, the decision has made the desired impact as Rawal has managed to channel the kind of energy that Kapoor brought to the table while adding his unique touch to the part. The film appears to be a consistent product even though two actors have played the same character.

Shades of 'Do Dooni Chaar'?

The film revolves around what happens when the protagonist decides to open a chaat shop in order to keep himself busy after retirement. The trailer suggests that Sharmaji Namkeen will cater to a family audience and feature a slice-of-life story. This kind of makes it similar to Kapoor's critically-acclaimed movie Do Dooni Chaar, which revolved around the life of a professor from a middle-class family.

Will Juhi Chawla spring a surprise?

Sharmaji Namkeen has garnered a fair deal of attention as it reunites Kapoor with Juhi Chawla, his co-star in popular films such as Bol Radha Bol and Saajan Ka Ghar. The popular star, however, does not get too much scope in the trailer as the focus is understandably on the protagonist. It remains to be seen whether she is able to spring a surprise in the movie.

Satish Kaushik shines

Satish Kaushik is inarguably one of the most underrated performers in the industry today, While the Mr India actor is not perceived to be a star attraction, he has always essayed his roles with utmost sincerity. Sharmaji Namkeen appears to be no exception as his scenes with 'Sharmaji' stand out.

A complete entertainer

Sharmaji Namkeen isn't likely to be a one-dimensional affair by any stretch of the imagination. Judging by the trailer, the film will be emotional and entertaining in equal measure. The emotional connection stems from the fact that it highlights an aging individual's attempts at fulfilling his dreams. His interactions with those who are a part of his life, on the other hand, may make this a quirky affair.