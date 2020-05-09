Sharman Joshi is a total family man, says ‘Baarish’ actress Asha Negi

Asha Negi is in the limelight due to her latest release Baarish season 2, which went live on Zee5 and AltBalaji a few days ago. Speaking exclusively to DH, the star opens up about working with Sharman Joshi and Jeetendra as well as her journey as an actress.

(Edited excerpts)

How was the experience of shooting for Baarish season 2?

We were looking forward to working on Baarish season 2. The entire team was quite joyful and we had a wonderful time.

What type of rapport did you share with your co-stars?

Sharman (Joshi) is a sorted person and a total family man. Moreover, he is a terrific actor. On the other hand, Jeetuji (Jeetendra) is such an adorable co-star and a pleasure to work with. He would often tell us stories about his time in industry and this made the whole experience even more memorable.

What prompted you to take up Baarish?

Some time ago, I had decided to take a break from fiction as two of my shows did not do as well as expected. However, I could not say no to Baarish as the content was so good. In a way, it is similar to a Zindagi Gulzar Hai as the presentation is realistic.

How did the acting bug bite you?

As I a kid, I would often look in the mirror and wonder if I looked like one of the top actresses. I would dance and show off. However, I never thought that I would be an actor. Things changed when I won Miss Uttarakhand and got some much-needed confidence.

Stars often share their personal photos on social media. What is your take on this?

I do not like putting out/sharing my personal photos on social media as I am a private person. That said and done, I understand it is important for one to be there in today’s day and age.

What has been your biggest learning so far?

During my initial years in the industry, I worked with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar ji on Bade Achche Lagte Hain. They helped me realise that one needs to be kind to the people he or she works with.

How are you keeping yourself busy amid the coronavirus lockdown?

I am trying to make the most of it by staying at home with my family.