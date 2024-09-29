Shashi Tharoor calls Hindi film 'Santosh' UK's Oscar entry 'astonishing'; mixed reactions follow

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) selected Hindi crime thriller Santosh, written and directed by Sandhya Suri, as its entry for International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

This garnered mixed reactions from the Indians, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who called the news "utterly astonishing."

"How utterly astonishing that a Hindi language film with an Indian cast is the UK‘s official entry for the Oscars! Guess we should be rooting for it too," the senior Congress leader said.