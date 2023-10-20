‘Shavagalu’: Moving film about a grisly job

The film is now acquired and presented by Neelavarana, an artiste collective and production house. It was set up on Ambedkar Jayanti in 2021 in Bengaluru and works towards inclusivity. “We saw a lack of representation in Kannada cinema, so a few of us young filmmakers came together to see what we could do,” says Mahisha, founder of Neelavarana. The group aims to bring in people from Dalit and queer communities and women to tell their stories. They want to encourage films by people of these communities.