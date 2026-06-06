‘She changes the atmosphere’: Tamannaah Bhatia shares ‘divine miracle’ after hosting Linga Bhairavi Puja at Mumbai home

<p>Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to show her spiritual side to her fans and followers. She shared a string of pictures from the Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Puja hosted at her residence in Mumbai.</p><p>In the pictures, Tamannaah is seen in a pink Banarasi saree and completely immersed in the puja. Sharing her detailed spiritual experience online, she called the entire event a "miraculous" and "transformative" journey.</p><p>Monks from Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center visited the actor's home to perform the ritual, filling the space with traditional offerings, powerful chants and a deeply meditative atmosphere.</p><p>Long after the guests had gone and the final Vedic chants grew quiet, she found herself drawn to the deity's side, unable to tear herself away.</p>.'Mahakaal ka bulawa aya hai': Tamannaah Bhatia visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, attends Bhasma Aarti.Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt: Actresses turning heads with high-octane action roles.'Why Tamannaah?': Row over Mysore Sandal Soap's new brand ambassador continues; Karnataka govt says its 'purely business decision'.<p>“Everyone had left. The chants had faded. The puja was complete.</p><p>Yet I found myself sitting beside Devi, not wanting the day to end.</p><p>There was still so much life in the space. The energy of a home that had spent the day in prayer, celebration, laughter, devotion, and togetherness. It felt as though something beautiful was still lingering in the air, refusing to leave.</p><p>What made the day even more special was sharing it with family, loved ones, and everyone who gathered under one roof. I’ve always felt that when a spiritual process is brought into a home, it touches not just those who organize it, but everyone who walks through the door. It creates a moment to pause, connect, and experience life a little more deeply.</p>.<p>I’m deeply grateful to the sadhvis from the Isha Yoga Center who conducted the Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Puja with such grace and care. There is something incredibly moving about people who serve with such joy and devotion. Their presence carries a warmth that can transform an entire space.</p><p>And perhaps that’s what stays with me most.</p><p>The feeling that when Devi comes home, she doesn’t just enter a room. She changes the atmosphere around it.</p><p>For days, Mumbai had been unbearably hot. One of the things we quietly worried about was how everyone would sit through the puja, how we would make the day comfortable for those who had come.</p><p>Then, at dawn, I woke up and looked outside my window.</p>.Amidst 'non-Kannadiga' row, Tamannaah Bhatia joins KSDL as Brand Ambassador.<p>The trees were swaying. The flowers were drenched in rain. The wind had arrived. The heat that had hung over the city for days had simply disappeared.</p><p>And standing there, looking out at that unexpected morning, I remember feeling that something had already begun long before the first lamp was lit.</p><p>The puja happened hours later.</p><p>But in some ways, it felt like Devi had arrived at home with the rain.”</p>.Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Tamannaah Bhatia: Actresses beat the heat in breezy yellow outfits.Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia seen dancing in spiritual bliss at Adiyogi during Isha Foundation’s Mahashivratri.Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on female friendships in showbiz, calls rivalry 'baseless'.<p>Friends, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with praise, praising her ability to stay firmly grounded in tradition and mindfulness despite her demanding superstar status.</p><p>Well, this isn't the first public display of her spiritual side. Earlier this year, she made headlines for celebrating Mahashivratri at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore and attending Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.</p>