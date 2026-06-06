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‘She changes the atmosphere’: Tamannaah Bhatia shares ‘divine miracle’ after hosting Linga Bhairavi Puja at Mumbai home

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to show her spiritual side to her fans and followers.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:57 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTamannaah BhatiaTrendingFilmyzilla

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