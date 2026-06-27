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"She offers laddoos to PM Modi’s photo": Suniel Shetty shares cute morning ritual of 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah

Half of the internet is melting over the toddler's adorable and innocent devotion, while the other half is criticizing the moment, arguing that comparing a human being to God isn’t the best idea.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:20 IST
Entertainment NewsKL RahulAthiya ShettySuniel ShettyTrendingFilmyzilla

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