"She offers laddoos to PM Modi’s photo": Suniel Shetty shares cute morning ritual of 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah

<p>Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, who is currently celebrating the massive box-office success of his star-studded comedy <em>Welcome To The Jungle</em>, has set social media ablaze with a delightful and unexpected family revelation.</p><p>In a candid chat with <em>Times Now</em>, the veteran actor shared a heartwarming anecdote about his 15-month-old granddaughter, Evaarah (daughter of Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul) and her unique morning ritual involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>"You won't believe it, my granddaughter is 15 months old. Every single morning she wakes up, she has a Sai Baba book that has a large picture of Modi ji inside it. She opens it and chants 'Modi ji, Modi ji.' Then, she takes laddoo from near the Ganesh idol in our house and offers them to his picture," said Suniel Shetty.</p><p>The actor further clarified that this was not something taught to her by her parents, Athiya and KL Rahul, or any other family member. "No one taught her this. There is just some kind of magnetic aura or magic about him that connects even with a child," he added.</p><p>The clip has quickly gone viral, with netizens swooning over the toddler's daily routine, involving a special fondness for PM Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>According to Suniel, the fascination began completely by chance when Evaarah's nanny pointed out a photograph of PM Modi at an airport. Ever since that moment, the little one has integrated PM Modi into her morning prayers.</p><p>Suniel did not shy away from reiterating his own admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the interview.</p><p>“I have always openly said that I am a massive fan of Narendra Modi. I am not talking about a political party here. I am talking about the leader himself. He is a leader who fills me with energy and inspiration. As much as I love my country, I love that man," said Suniel.</p>.<p>The viral interview clip is taking social media by storm, leaving netizens completely divided. Half of the internet is melting over the toddler's adorable and innocent devotion, while the other half is criticizing the moment, arguing that comparing a human being to God isn’t the best idea.</p><p>Suniel concluded that while he remains heavily driven by his business ventures and acting roles, everything else takes a backseat the moment he spends time with his granddaughter.</p>