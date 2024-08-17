'Shekar Home': A crime in itself!

Crime is common. Logic is rare — a line written by Arthur Conan Doyle could perhaps summarise what happens in ‘Shekar Home’, a desi adaptation of the iconic Sherlock Holmes. Set in West Bengal in the early 90’s the show promised a lot but failed to deliver. While the casting seems perfect, with Kay Kay Menon playing the titular role, the screenplay and direction fail to do justice to the enigmatic aura which is expected from Sherlock/Shekar. Though it would be unfair to compare the series with cult classics, those who are privy to the world of ‘Sherlock’ would be disappointed, to say the least.