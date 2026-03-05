<p>Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's rumoured relationship is reportedly taking a hairpin turn.</p><p>A source told <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DVb3Isuk1-L/?img_index=1">Entertainment Tonight</a> that the reality star is "really into" the F1 driver.</p><p>"Things are heating up between Kim and Lewis," the source told the outlet, adding, "They’re having a great time traveling together and are growing closer romantically. Kim feels completely at ease with him."</p><p>Just recently, <a href="https://www.tmz.com/2026/03/01/kim-kardashian-lewis-hamilton-arizona-vacation/" rel="nofollow">TMZ</a> posted photos of the rumoured couple spending time together in Arizona. By March 2, both Kardashian and Hamilton shared photos of a desert sunset to their Instagram Story in locations were seemingly similar.</p><p>Back in February, a source told <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DUWf98mE56N/?img_index=1&igsh=dGs1c2g2a3BweDd0">Entertainment Tonight </a>that the duo was “exploring a romantic relationship.”</p><p>“Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going,” the insider said, adding, “They’ve been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship.”</p>.<p>In the same month, a source told <a href="https://radaronline.com/p/lewis-hamilton-kim-kardashian-dating-super-bowl-reveal-2026/" rel="nofollow">Radar Online</a> that their romance is far from new.</p><p>"You could tell there's been chemistry simmering between them for years, but they've only just let it step out of friendship into something more private," the source said.</p><p>The pair's bond dates back to the time when Kardashian was married to Kanye West and Hamilton was dating singer Nicole Scherzinger. The Skims founder and Hamilton reportedly first met in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.</p><p>"Lewis was part of the Kardashians' circle long before anything romantic sparked. He's always shown genuine warmth and good manners – never trying too hard, just quietly fitting in," another source who was friend of the Kardashians told the outlet.</p><p>The source added, "Everyone could see the connection he and Kim shared, the easy laughter and mutual respect. It almost feels inevitable that, after all these years, they'd finally find the right moment to explore it."</p>.Kim Kardashian, we have indeed been to the Moon, NASA says.<p>Another source who was close to the family said they both have a level of mutual understanding. "Kim and Lewis have always connected over how hard they've both worked to build their own worlds. Kim really respects his focus and the way he's stayed grounded despite global fame, and he's quietly impressed by her determination to keep pushing boundaries in her businesses," the source told the outlet.</p><p>"There's a sense of mutual understanding there – two people who know what it takes to live under that kind of spotlight and still stay true to themselves."</p><p>The pair attended the Super Bowl together last month where they were filmed sitting next to each other during the game.</p><p>Kardashian, 45, was last linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., while Hamilton, 41, was rumoured to be dating actress Sofia Vergara.</p><p>Kardashian will be next seen in Eva Longoria-directed Netflix's Comedy, <em>The Fifth Wheel, </em>while the Formula 1 driver will be taking part in Grand Prix on March 8 in the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.</p>