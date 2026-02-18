<p>The world of <em>Subedaar</em> just got a whole lot more interesting. A new promo features megastar Anil Kapoor alongside Team India's star player Shikhar Dhawan and is making waves online. Anil looks incredibly sharp, oozing strength and calmness, while Shikhar’s presence adds a fresh layer of intrigue. This sweet surprise of Anil and Shikhar's pairing is making the wait for this film feel much longer.</p><p>Anil Kapoor took to social media, giving an interesting update. Sharing the post on X, he wrote: “Gully se ground tak...</p><p>uniform ho ya jersey... ek baat yaad rakhna Lalla,</p><p>Line cross ki, toh bahut mehenga padega...</p><p>#SubedaarOnPrime, New Movie, March 5”</p>.<p>Directed by Suresh Triveni, <em>Subedaar</em> showcases Anil Kapoor in a commanding new avatar as Arjun Maurya, a character rooted in discipline, dignity, and intensity. Suresh Triveni has a gift for bringing out the layers in an actor, and seeing him team up with Anil Kapoor for the first time is incredibly exciting.</p>.'Subedaar': Anil Kapoor returns to action with Prime Video’s upcoming 'Fauji' drama.<p>Anil stars as a retired soldier, with Radhika Madan playing his daughter in a story that's as much about family as it is about action. With heavyweights like Saurabh Shukla and Mona Singh in the mix, <em>Subedaar</em> looks into those messy moral grey areas—asking what happens when you’re forced to cross lines you never thought you would.</p><p><em>Subedaar</em> is set to release on 5th March on Amazon Prime Video, bringing its gripping story directly to audiences worldwide. Anil Kapoor is everywhere right now. His upcoming Netflix project, <em>Family Business</em>, is just the latest example of how he keeps choosing bold, diverse roles. By leading big projects on the biggest streaming giants, Anil is proving to everyone that his star power is unmatched and timeless.</p>