Shiva Rajkumar & Daali Dhananjaya’s ‘Uttarakaanda’ goes on the floor!

One of the most anticipanted projects in Kannada Film Industry, Uttarakaanda, featuring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya has started commenced its shooting. Directed by Rohith Padaki , the first schedule has resumed in the city of Vijayapura and will go on for the next two weeks.
The movie which had its mahurat in 2022, finally takes off after several hiccups. It is reported that the makers deliberately paused to further concentrate on meticulous planning and research.
A lot of brainstorming has been done for the movie as the entire film will be in Uttara Karnataka dialect unfolding the authenticity of the culture in North Karnataka.
With an intact plan of action, the movie has gone on floors today and sparking up excitement in the cast and crew. Everyone is thrilled to begin the shoot, said the makers.
I am excited and looking forward to kickstart Uttarakaanda, which people are eagerly waiting for. This film needed a lot of preparation and time for planning and execution. Me and the producers have had sleepless nights and have put our heart and soul to bring our dream on screen. With likes of Shivanna and Dhananjaya, our responsibility to deliver good stuff has increased significantly, me and KRG will not leave a single stone unturned to give fans what they deserve.
said the director Rohith Padaki
Uttarakaanda features Dr. Shivaraj Kumar and Daali Dhananjaya in the lead roles and is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under KRG Studios banner. The music will be done by Amit Trivedi. Advaitha Gurumurthy handles the camera and Vishwas Kashyap has been roped to the production design. Further details about the project will be announced in the coming week.