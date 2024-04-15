Shiva Rajkumar & Daali Dhananjaya’s ‘Uttarakaanda’ goes on the floor!

One of the most anticipanted projects in Kannada Film Industry, Uttarakaanda, featuring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya has started commenced its shooting. Directed by Rohith Padaki , the first schedule has resumed in the city of Vijayapura and will go on for the next two weeks.

The movie which had its mahurat in 2022, finally takes off after several hiccups. It is reported that the makers deliberately paused to further concentrate on meticulous planning and research.

A lot of brainstorming has been done for the movie as the entire film will be in Uttara Karnataka dialect unfolding the authenticity of the culture in North Karnataka.