Shiva Rajkumar joins Vishnu Manchu's Telugu magnum opus 'Kannappa'

With his wealth of acting experience and a deep connection to the role, Shiva Rajkumar's contribution to Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa is poised to be an exceptional performance.

As the production gears up to bring this epic to life, fans eagerly await the enchantment that Shiva Rajkumar is certain to bring to this cinematic masterpiece. His role in Kannappa is expected to be a captivating highlight in a film that already holds tremendous promise and intrigue.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, who previously directed the Mahabharat series for Star Plus, the movie promises to be a compelling tale.

This highly anticipated movie is poised not only to redefine storytelling in the Indian cinema but also to narrate the extraordinary tale of Kannappa and his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva.