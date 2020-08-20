Shivaleeka Oberoi on response to ‘Khuda Haafiz’: I was overwhelmed; people asked me If I am actually from Lucknow

Shivaleeka Oberoi, who acted opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the recently-released released Khuda Haafiz, says that she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to the flick as people have liked her performance a lot. The Punjabi ‘kudi’, who plays a Lucknow woman in the actioner, also reveals that fans actually thought she was from the ‘city of nawabs' after watching the film.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

What type of feedback have you received for Khuda Haafiz?

It has been quite overwhelming. I watched the movie at home when it released (on Disney+ Hotstar). Two hours later, my phone was buzzing with messages. People were praising my performance and saying that they really liked my work. Some people even asked me, a Punjabi, if I am from Lucknow. So, in a way, I have done justice to my character.

Vidyut is known for action movies as opposed to romantic ones. Did you take this into consideration while taking up the film?

I initially did not know that this was a Vidyut movie. It was only later that I came to know that I would be working with him.

How is he as a co-star?

He is an honest and straightforward person. He loves helping people in whatever way he can. Vidyut frequently shares fitness videos to help people stay fit. He is also someone who loves speaking his heart out.

What is your take on Khuda Haafiz releasing directly on an OTT platform?

We envisioned Khuda Haafiz as a theatrical release. Everything was planned keeping in mind the big screen experience. I missed the whole process of going to different places for promotional visits.

How did the acting bug bite you?

It has been a long journey. As a kid, I would perform in front of relatives and that was a fun experience. Later, I told my mother that I wanted to be an actress. She asked me to study and have a backup. I eventually did a course at Anupam Kher’s acting school to start my career. I worked behind the camera initially and waited for the right time to turn actor.

You made your debut alongside Vardhaan Puri in Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui was a different experience as we finished the shoot in one go. The team was like one big family. Moreover, Vardhaan and I got along quite well as we have mutual friends.

Do you have any dream roles? Any upcoming movies?

I want to do a biopic as it is kind of my dream role. I have been giving auditions at home and will be making an announcement soon.