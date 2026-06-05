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Shivam Returns: Emraan Hashmi wraps shooting for 'Awarapan 2'

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic sees Hashmi reprising his unforgettable role as Shivam after nearly two decades.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:00 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:00 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsDisha PataniTrendingEmraan HashmiFilmyzilla

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