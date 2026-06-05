Shivam Returns: Emraan Hashmi wraps shooting for 'Awarapan 2'

<p>Filming of <em>Awarapan 2</em> has been officially wrapped. Producer Vishesh Films announced the completion by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of lead actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emran%20hashmi">Emraan Hashmi</a> holding the final clapboard on social media.</p><p>Taking to social media, the makers said, “OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14. 🕊️”</p>.<p>Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic sees Hashmi reprising his unforgettable role as Shivam after nearly two decades. Joining him is Disha Patani, making her debut with Vishesh Films.</p><p>The film, which is already being hailed as a major cinematic event for the year, is garnering immense attention for bringing Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt back together for a collaboration fans have been demanding for a decade.</p>.Emraan Hashmi & Disha Patani’s 'Awarapan 2' set to release on August 14, 2026.<p>Filmed across extensive locations in Rajasthan and Southeast Asia, the sequel aims to scale up the original's canvas while keeping the core narrative intimate. The project is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui, and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. </p><p>According to the makers, the film will heavily celebrate the legacy of the original, leaning into layered character drama and a strong musical soundtrack.</p>.From 'Ramayana' to 'Awarapan 2': Top 6 most anticipated Bollywood movies of this year.<p>Writer Bilal Siddiqui and director Nitin Kakkar push the narrative forward, taking the legacy of the original film to the next level.</p><p>Under the production of Vishesh Bhatt Films, the project delivers honest storytelling, deeply resonant characters and a soundtrack built to last.</p>